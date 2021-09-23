Pairings for Friday foursome matches at 43rd Ryder Cup

The 2021 Ryder Cup is here, and the pairings were finally announced by team captains Padarig Harrington and Steve Stricker. Here are the pairings for the Friday morning foursomes at the 2021 Ryder Cup Matches. The first tee times are 8:05 a.m. ET, and the first pairing should be the featured one as both teams decided to send their top players off first.

The Spanish pairing of Jon Rahm and all-time Ryder Cup points leader Sergio Garcia was anticipated by many. But Stricker countered with two young gun major winners that have had success at the event before as well with Justin Thomas and Jordan Speith.

Match No. 1 8:05 a.m. ET

Europe: Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia

USA: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth

Match No. 2 8:21 a.m. ET

Europe: Paul Casey & Viktor Hovland

USA: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa

Match No. 3 8:37 a.m. ET

Europe: Matt Fitzpatrick & Lee Westwood

USA: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger

Match No. 4 8:53 a.m. ET

Europe: Rory McIlory & Ian Poulter

USA: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele