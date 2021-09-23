Lamar Jackson misses Thursday practice with stomach bug, not hip injury

The Baltimore Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday, but initial reports indicate Jackson should be available on Sunday when the Ravens face the Detroit Lions. Beat writer Jeff Zrebiec reported Jackson was dealing with a “little stomach bug” and “should be fine for Sunday.”

There had been some speculation Jackson was absent due to hip soreness caused by his flip into the end zone on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Adam Schefter tweeted on Thursday that Jackson had said on Wednesday that his hip was sore, but Zrebiec offered this information.

Injury report will come out relatively soon, but I was told that Jackson's absence from practice is not related to his hip. Jackson seemed to be joking yesterday about not wanting to tell Harbaugh his hip is sore, or at least that's how I took it. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 23, 2021

It remains to be seen what the full deal is, but for now Zrebiec is the trusted source on this. A mention of “little stomach bug” also indicates this is not a COVID issue. One wonders if “little stomach bug” is along the lines of the “cramps” Jackson dealt with last December.

The Ravens have one more practice on Friday as they prepare for Sunday’s game. If Jackson is limited or full, we’ll be comfortable heading into Sunday. Tyler Huntley is Jackson’s backup in case this ends up being more of an issue.