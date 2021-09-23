 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lamar Jackson misses Thursday practice with stomach bug, not hip injury

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed practice on Thursday, which raised some questions. We break down the latest in Week 3.

By David Fucillo
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson on Thursday, but initial reports indicate Jackson should be available on Sunday when the Ravens face the Detroit Lions. Beat writer Jeff Zrebiec reported Jackson was dealing with a “little stomach bug” and “should be fine for Sunday.”

There had been some speculation Jackson was absent due to hip soreness caused by his flip into the end zone on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. Adam Schefter tweeted on Thursday that Jackson had said on Wednesday that his hip was sore, but Zrebiec offered this information.

It remains to be seen what the full deal is, but for now Zrebiec is the trusted source on this. A mention of “little stomach bug” also indicates this is not a COVID issue. One wonders if “little stomach bug” is along the lines of the “cramps” Jackson dealt with last December.

The Ravens have one more practice on Friday as they prepare for Sunday’s game. If Jackson is limited or full, we’ll be comfortable heading into Sunday. Tyler Huntley is Jackson’s backup in case this ends up being more of an issue.

More From DraftKings Nation