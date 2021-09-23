Ravens WR Marquise Brown held out of practice on Thursday

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was one of a handful of players held out of the team’s practice on Thursday. He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday.

Ravens injury report:

Did not practice: QB Lamar Jackson (illness), WR Marquise Brown (ankle), OT R. Stanley (ankle), DT D. Wolfe (back/hip), S DeShon Elliott (concussion).

Limited: OLB Daelin Hayes (knee), CB J. Smith (ankle), NT Brandon Williams (neck), CB Tavon Young (knee). — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) September 23, 2021

Brown continues to battle a nagging ankle injury suffered in the Ravens’ Week 1 loss at the Las Vegas Raiders. He was in and out of practice last week but was good to go for Baltimore’s exhilarating 36-35 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

The Ravens have already been bit hard by the injury bug this season so they’re most likely being extra precautious with their top weapons in practice through game weeks.

Fantasy football implications

The nagging ankle injury didn’t stop Hollywood from going off last Sunday, catching six of 10 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown. Unless we get word that he’s out, plan on starting him in your lineup when the Ravens play the Lions this Sunday.