Lions RB D’Andre Swift gets in limited practice Thursday

Lions lead back D’Andre Swift has been limited in back-to-back practices on Wednesday and Thursday, officially listed with a groin injury. Swift has been limited in practices ahead of both of the Lions matchups so far this season, likely a factor of the team getting him some rest after racking up plenty of work through the first two weeks of the season.

Lions wideout Tyrell Williams was placed on injured reserve this week after suffering a concussion Week 1 against the 49ers, which means that Swift’s already prominent role as a receiver could continue to grow.

Fantasy football implications

D’Andre Swift has been managing this groin injury since the offseason and has still played at least 60% of offensive snaps in each of his outings so far. Fantasy football managers should have Swift in their lineups with confidence in Week 3, barring any setbacks or DNPs.