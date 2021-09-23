Opening odds for Friday foursome matches at 43rd Ryder Cup

The opening ceremonies finally (mercifully) ended, and we now have the pairings for the first four of the 28 matches that will determine the winner of the 2021 Ryder Cup.

While all 16 golfers are amongst the best in the world, the first pairing off the board might be the most compelling to golf fans across the world. Sergio Garcia is the Ryder Cup’s all-time points leader, and he’s paired with the current No. 1 player in the world in Jon Rahm.

But Justin Thomas was the lone bright spot for the Americans at Le Golf National at the 2018 Ryder Cup, and his partner Jordan Spieth’s swashbuckling style will make for plenty of go-for-broke golf. This should be a classic.

Cup veteran Paul Casey was paired with the first Norweigan player in Ryder Cup history in Viktor Hovland, but they’ll have a big task facing Dustin Johnson and two-time major winner 24-year-old Collin Morikawa.

The enthusiasm of Brooks Koepka for this competition has been questioned by some, but that hasn’t dampened the enthusiasm of bettors as the biggest favorite is Brooksie and his partner Daniel Berger against Matt Fitzpatrick and 11-time Ryder Cup participant Lee Westwood.

And in the final match two men that could have represented the old GB&I teams of yore are together in Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter. But a pair of American young guns in Patrick Cantlay and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele will be the chalk when the peg goes in the ground.

Here are the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 43rd Ryder Cup Matches from Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

Match No. 1 8:05 a.m. ET

Europe: Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia -105

USA: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth -115

Match No. 2 8:21 a.m. ET

Europe: Paul Casey & Viktor Hovland +100

USA: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa -120

Match No. 3 8:37 a.m. ET

Europe: Matt Fitzpatrick & Lee Westwood +130

USA: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger -150

Match No. 4 8:53 a.m. ET

Europe: Rory McIlory & Ian Poulter +110

USA: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele -130

