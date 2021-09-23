Report: USC’s Jaxson Dart sidelined after surgery for meniscus tear

The USC Trojans quarterback situation just took another hit, as according to Keely Eure of 247Sports.com, true freshman Jaxson Dart was injured late in ‘SC’s win over Washington State last Saturday. Dart is reported to have had surgery on a meniscus tear, and will be unavailable against Oregon State this weekend.

True freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart tore his meniscus during his USC debut against Washington State Saturday, sources have told USCFootball.com. Dart underwent minor surgery this week and is expected to be out for an extended period of time. Dart was electric in his debut performance against the Cougars, finishing with 30 completions out of 46 attempts for 391 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions after he entered the game following a neck injury sustained by starting quarterback Kedon Slovis on the Trojans’ opening offensive possession.

Dart came in after starter Kevon Slovis had a neck injury in the first quarter, but played brilliantly going 30-46 for 391 yards with four TD’s and two INT’s. It was the first-ever game action for the 18-year-old that was an early enrollee to USC last January.

According to the same report Slovis was a full-go at practice on Tuesday in Los Angeles, so this might not be a crisis for the cardinal and gold. But if he’s injured again, the backup job would now fall to another true freshman/early enrollee in Miller Moss from LA’s Bishop Alemany High School.

USC opened as a 12.5 point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, but is now at -11.