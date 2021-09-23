Marshall kickoff fake reverse stuns App State for an easy touchdown

We got a beauty of a reverse in Boone, as Marshall took a turned a 14-13 deficit into a 20-14 lead with this flawless reverse kickoff that fooled the entire App State special teams unit, as well as the cameraman on the live coverage.

Marshall ran the fake reverse on their kick return to perfection. pic.twitter.com/ZlYWsDAal0 — The Get Back Coach Podcast (@TheGBCoach) September 24, 2021

That is simply gorgeous. You can see the dejection of the two App State coverage guys on the right when they realize they’re chasing a ghost without the ball.

That’s one way to follow up allowing a 15-play, 75-yard drive from the Mountaineers that took 7:13 off the clock. The only problem is now you’ve got to put that same defense right back on the field. Maybe not the best time to bring out one of the better gadget plays of 2021, but don’t look a gift seven points in the mouth.

Marshall closed as a seven-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook, but they’re leading 20-14 with 7:01 to play in the first half after this gem.

Special, special teams Thundering Herd. A hat tip to you.