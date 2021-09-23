Christian McCaffrey is OUT with a hamstring injury in Week 3

UPDATE: McCaffrey is out with a hamstring injury. The quick ruling to out is bad news for his status moving forward, but there will need to be a MRI before we know about a timetable. Until he returns, rookie Chuba Hubbard will take over as the lead back in this game, but we could see Royce Freeman get some snaps at some point.

McCaffrey was on pace for another big usage game, which usually means lots of fantasy football points. He’ll end the game with seven carries for 31 yards and two receptions for nine yards.

With Sam Darnold and D.J. Moore off to a hot start, we’ll likely see that connection continue as they try to compensate for McCaffrey’s loss.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is in the medical tent early in the second quarter of Thursday Night Football. The nature of his injury is unknown at this time, but the team missed him on fourth-and-one as Chuba Hubbard was stopped at the line. We’ll keep you updated on McCaffrey’s status.