UPDATE: Moore has returned to the game, which is great news for a Panthers team that has suffered multiple injuries to key players tonight.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore lost his footing away from the play and limped off the field in the fourth quarter. Moore has had a great game and the Panthers already lost Christian McCaffrey to a hamstring injury in this game. They can’t afford to lose Moore.

Before leaving, Moore had caught 8-of-11 passes for 126 yards.