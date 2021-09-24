Breaking down odds for San Antonio Spurs heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at San Antonio Spurs odds heading into the new season.

San Antonio Spurs Odds for 2021-22 Season

Win total over/under: 28.5

This is about right for the Spurs, who will still play fundamental basketball. They have the talent to take down other rebuilding teams like the Rockets and Thunder, but they won’t hang on much against the West’s contenders. San Antonio is going to have to sit through a lot of losses this season.

Odds to make playoffs: No -3000, Yes +1000

These odds are little better than some other rebuilding teams, but the Spurs are going to fade quickly when it comes to playoff talk. White and Murray are veterans, but the rest of the roster is not ready to compete for a playoff spot. The West is tough, and some teams who had down years will bounce back this upcoming season. The Spurs are going to be watching player development more closely than a playoff push.

List of player futures

Joshua Primo, Rookie of the Year: +6500

Keldon Johnson, Most Improved Player: +3000

Derrick White, Most Improved Player: +2500

Dejounte Murray, Most Improved Player: +4500

