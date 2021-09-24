What time is the 2021 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Truck Series is back in action on Friday, September 24 with the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. You can watch a live stream on FOX.com/live and through the Bally Sports app.

The race is 134 laps covering 201 miles. This is the four year of the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, and it has run 1:40:37, 1:47:00, and 2:07:30 each of the past three years. The longest time came due to ten laps of overtime. This race was added to give Las Vegas a second run of the full three circuits. Dating back to 1996, the Bucked Up 200 has run primarily in the fall, but the past two years it’s been in the spring. The past three years, that race has run 2:05:27, 1:39:30, and a record 1:26:29.

Truck Series playoff leader John H. Nemechek enters this race as the +320 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Pole-sitter Sheldon Creed is next at +450, and is followed by Zane Smith at +800 and two-time defending race champ Austin Hill at +900.