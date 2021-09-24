 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By Ameer Tyree
A general view of the start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bucked Up 200 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series heads to Las Vegas on Friday to open the second round of its playoff series. The round of eight opens with the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, starting at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. The race will be available for live stream on FOX Live and through the Bally Sports app.

John H. Nemechek leads the playoff points race following the first three races of the round of ten drivers. He won five races during the regular to run up a sizable lead. Sheldon Creed, who has the pole position for this race, is in second and has all the momentum after winning two of the three races in the first round.

Nemechek is the favorite to win Friday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +320. Creed follows at +450 and then Zane Smith (+800), Austin Hill (+900), and Chandler Smith (+1000). Hill has won this race each of the past two years. Grant Enfinger (+2500) won the inaugural race in 2018.

How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Date: Friday, September 24
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on FOX will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Bally Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2021 Victoria’s Voice Foundation, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sheldon Creed 2
2 John Hunter Nemechek 4
3 Todd Gilliland 38
4 Matt Crafton 88
5 Stewart Friesen 52
6 Grant Enfinger 98
7 Chandler Smith 18
8 Carson Hocevar 42
9 Zane Smith 21
10 Austin Hill 16
11 Ben Rhodes 99
12 Drew Dollar 51
13 Johnny Sauter 13
14 Parker Kligerman 75
15 Derek Kraus 19
16 Austin Wayne Self 22
17 Josh Berry 25
18 Tyler Ankrum 26
19 Chase Purdy 23
20 Colby Howard 9
21 Tanner Gray 15
22 Danny Bohn 30
23 Hailie Deegan 1
24 Kris Wright 2
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Ryan Truex 40
27 Spencer Boyd 20
28 Josh Reaume 34
29 Dawson Cram 41
30 Doug Coby 24
31 Tate Fogleman 12
32 Timmy Hill 56
33 Howie DiSavino III 3
34 Clay Greenfield 11
35 Taylor Gray 17
36 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
37 Cory Roper 4
38 C.J. McLaughlin 33
39 Sam Mayer 32
40 Ray Ciccarelli 49

