How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series heads to Las Vegas on Friday to open the second round of its playoff series. The round of eight opens with the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200, starting at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. The race will be available for live stream on FOX Live and through the Bally Sports app.

John H. Nemechek leads the playoff points race following the first three races of the round of ten drivers. He won five races during the regular to run up a sizable lead. Sheldon Creed, who has the pole position for this race, is in second and has all the momentum after winning two of the three races in the first round.

Nemechek is the favorite to win Friday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +320. Creed follows at +450 and then Zane Smith (+800), Austin Hill (+900), and Chandler Smith (+1000). Hill has won this race each of the past two years. Grant Enfinger (+2500) won the inaugural race in 2018.

How to watch the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200

Date: Friday, September 24

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on FOX will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Bally Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup