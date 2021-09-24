 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full starting lineup for 2021 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck race at Las Vegas

The Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race takes place on Friday, September 24th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Friday’s race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the #4 Mobil 1 Toyota, and Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Camping World Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Bucked Up 200 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series playoff opens up its round of eight drivers on Friday in Las Vegas at the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. The green flag drops at 9 p.m. ET and the race will air on FS1. You can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app.

Sheldon Creed has claimed the pole position for this race and John H. Nemechek will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula. Qualifying is limited this season due to COVID-19 and so all but eight of the races feature a formula made up of performances in the most recent race and for the season.

Nemechek heads into this three-race round as the playoff points leader while Creed is in second place after winning two of the three races in the previous round of the playoffs. Nemechek is the race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +320 to win on Friday. Creed follows him at +450 and the rest of the top five include Zane Smith (+800), Austin Hill (+900), and Chandler Smith (+1000). Hill is the two-time defending champion of this race. Nemechek won the first Las Vegas race this season back in March.

Here is the full lineup for Friday’s 2021 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race.

2021 Victoria’s Voice Foundation, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Sheldon Creed 2
2 John Hunter Nemechek 4
3 Todd Gilliland 38
4 Matt Crafton 88
5 Stewart Friesen 52
6 Grant Enfinger 98
7 Chandler Smith 18
8 Carson Hocevar 42
9 Zane Smith 21
10 Austin Hill 16
11 Ben Rhodes 99
12 Drew Dollar 51
13 Johnny Sauter 13
14 Parker Kligerman 75
15 Derek Kraus 19
16 Austin Wayne Self 22
17 Josh Berry 25
18 Tyler Ankrum 26
19 Chase Purdy 23
20 Colby Howard 9
21 Tanner Gray 15
22 Danny Bohn 30
23 Hailie Deegan 1
24 Kris Wright 2
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Ryan Truex 40
27 Spencer Boyd 20
28 Josh Reaume 34
29 Dawson Cram 41
30 Doug Coby 24
31 Tate Fogleman 12
32 Timmy Hill 56
33 Howie DiSavino III 3
34 Clay Greenfield 11
35 Taylor Gray 17
36 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
37 Cory Roper 4
38 C.J. McLaughlin 33
39 Sam Mayer 32
40 Ray Ciccarelli 49

