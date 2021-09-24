Full starting lineup for 2021 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Truck race at Las Vegas

The NASCAR Truck Series playoff opens up its round of eight drivers on Friday in Las Vegas at the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200. The green flag drops at 9 p.m. ET and the race will air on FS1. You can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app.

Sheldon Creed has claimed the pole position for this race and John H. Nemechek will join him on the front row. The starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula. Qualifying is limited this season due to COVID-19 and so all but eight of the races feature a formula made up of performances in the most recent race and for the season.

Nemechek heads into this three-race round as the playoff points leader while Creed is in second place after winning two of the three races in the previous round of the playoffs. Nemechek is the race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +320 to win on Friday. Creed follows him at +450 and the rest of the top five include Zane Smith (+800), Austin Hill (+900), and Chandler Smith (+1000). Hill is the two-time defending champion of this race. Nemechek won the first Las Vegas race this season back in March.

Here is the full lineup for Friday’s 2021 Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 truck race.