Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 266 featherweight title bout

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega have yet to face each other in the Octagon but have seemed destined on a crash course for years. Two surging featherweights, Volkanovski is coming into this contest off of a rousing and tightly contest over fan favorite Max Holloway.

The second time Volkanovski and Holloway went to war — consecutively, no less — concluded in another full night of hardcore action that saw Volkanovski take the decision win on both occasions. Put through the meat grinder since debuting in the UFC back in 2006, Volkanovski has had to overcome world class adversity such as Darren Elkins, Chad Mendes, and Jose Aldo en route to winning the featherweight title.

At 5’6”, the often-outsized Volkanovski will once again be dealing with a length disadvantage when he does up against the wily and dynamic Brian Ortega. A product of Torrance, California, Ortega has had a mostly successful UFC stint that was only stifled by none other than the featherweight menace himself, Max Holloway.

Stylistically, this is an interesting match-up. While Volkanovski is skilled on the feet, he also possesses a powerful and deceptively well-timed wrestling game that can be utilized to mix up the rhythm of his offense, Against a dangerous submission threat like Ortega, we may see much more passivity on the mat if and when Volkankovski ends up in the top position.

Despite being the smaller man, he is favored for this contest and here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 266 on September 25.

Money line odds

Volkanovski: -170

Ortega: +150

Total rounds: 4.5 (Over -140, Under +110)

Winning method

Volkanovski by KO/TKO/DQ: +330

Ortega by KO/TKO/DQ: +700

Volkanovski by Submission: +1800

Ortega by Submission: +400

Volkanovski by Decision: +120

Ortega by Decision: +500

Draw: +5000

