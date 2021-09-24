Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 266 women’s flyweight title bout

Valentina Shevchenko, current flyweight world champion and sister of Antonina, is set to make another defense of her title this Saturday night against the surging American Lauren Murphy.

Shevchenko, on a 7-fight win streak that includes victims such as Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Eye, Kaityn Chookagian, and Jessica Andrade, has been tearing through the flyweight division with relative ease.

The well rounded finisher is both an expert at Muay Thai — possessing a devastating clinch and excellent control from close range — and also a competent grappler with dangerous hands. The only weakness Shevchenko has shown this far is being grinded down in a slow paced wrestling match, and fortunately for Lauren Murphy, she may be just the type of fighter to drag that kind of bout out.

Murphy is on a five-fight win streak herself with claims over Joanne Calderwood and Roxanne Modaferri. Showing some recent improvements in her own striking deficiencies, her best opportunity in his contest is to make it a gritty, grueling wrestling match.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 on September 25 if you have an opinion way one way or another.

Money line odds

Shevchenko: -1500

Murphy: +850

Total rounds: 2.5 (Over -120, Under -110)

Winning method

Shevchenko by KO/TKO/DQ: -135

Murphy by KO/TKO/DQ: +2200

Shevchenko by Submission: +400

Murphy by Submission: +2500

Shevchenko by Decision: +240

Murphy by Decision: +1800

Draw: +5000

