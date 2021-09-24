Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 266 welterweight bout

A showdown 17 years (yes, 17) years after the original bout took place, we see two fighters who were once prospects in the UFC squaring off in 2021 as legends of mixed martial arts.

Nick Diaz, a name fight fans have known well for years, was last seen in action against Anderson Silva in what ultimately was a stinker of a bout. Making bad even worse, the result was overturned to a No Contest when Diaz tested positive for marijuana — his third offense doing so in the state of Nevada.

Although initially a five-year suspension was thrown at him, it was eventually reduced to a mere 18 months. That being said, Diaz decided to take the time off for some “me-time” and ended up out of the Octagon for over six years (seven years in January).

Robbie Lawler, largely regarded to be outside of his own prime years himself, has at least been active and showing a better account for himself than smoking illegal materials and gaining weight. Although on a four-fight losing skid, Lawler’s loss streak comes at the hands of some of the best in the welterweight division, with Rafael dos Anjos, Ben Askren, Colby Covington, and Neil Magny handing him losses.

Lawler is historically a guy who struggles with aggressive pressure that can persevere his raw boxing ability and knockout power. Normally, that fits the bill of Nick Diaz, but after so many years away from the cage, it remains to be seen how much Diaz even has left to exchange in another war with “Ruthless” Robbie.

Here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 on September 25.

Money line odds

Diaz: +100

Lawler: -120

Total rounds: 4.5 (Over -140, Under +110)

Winning method

Diaz by KO/TKO/DQ: +450

Lawler by KO/TKO/DQ: +240

Diaz by Submission: +800

Lawler by Submission: +2500

Diaz by Decision: +200

Lawler by Decision: +275

Draw: +5000

