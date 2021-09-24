Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo odds: Tale of the tape for UFC 266 flyweight bout

The only two women on the main card of UFC 266, Jessica Andrade and Cynthia Calvillo will have something to prove on Saturday. This a contest that pits two highly ranked competitors against each other in a bout that may have title contention implications.

Andrade is looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a tough loss to flyweight superstar Valentina Shevchenko. Although putting up her best effort, she was unable to stifle the consistent takedown game of Shevchenko and ultimately fall pray to one of the wily veteran’s traps. That said, at only 29 years old, “Bate Estada” has plenty of room left to improve in the sport.

A powerful double threat finisher, the black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is as dangerous on the mat as he is on the feet, where she owns knockout power. On top of that, her offensive chain wrestling has improved significantly over recent yeas.

Calvillo has something to prove as a mere 9-2 veteran in the sport with a respectable 6-2-1 record in the organization. That said, Calvillo’s holds very few wins over competent competition and will find herself in the cage with a gritty, motivated, powerful, and stronger opponent on Saturday night.

Whether you favor the savvy of Cavillo or the raw strength of Andrade, here are the betting odds at DraftKings Sportsbook for Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 266 on September 25.

Money line odds

Andrade: -265

Calvillo: +215

Total rounds: 2.5 (Over -130, Under +100)

Winning method

Andrade by KO/TKO/DQ: +165

Calvillo by KO/TKO/DQ: +1400

Andrade by Submission: +900

Calvillo by Submission: +750

Andrade by Decision: +165

Calvillo by Decision: +450

Draw: +5000

