How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 6

Premier League action continues with Matchday 6 as several of the usual contenders attempt to create some early separation in the standings. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all tied at the top of the table with 13 points, followed surprisingly by Brighton & Hove Albion with 12 points. Preseason favorites Manchester City check in next with 10 points.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

The biggest game of Matchday 6 is the opener when Chelsea meets Manchester City. The two heavyweights clashed in last season’s Champions League final with the Blues securing a 1-0 victory. Chelsea has the firepower to prevent Man City from winning its fourth league title in five seasons, and three points here would be massive in that effort. There’s also the North London derby Sunday morning between Arsenal and Tottenham. The Gunners are looking for their third consecutive win while Tottenham hopes to end a two-match losing streak.

EPL Matchday 6 schedule

Saturday, Sep 25

Chelsea vs. Manchester City, 7:30 a.m. — NBC Sports Network

Manchester United vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m. — Peacock Premium

Everton vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m. — Peacock Premium

Leeds United vs. West Ham United, 10 a.m. — Peacock Premium

Leicester City vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. — NBC Sports Network

Watford vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. — Peacock Premium

Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. — NBC

Sunday, Sep 26

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 9 a.m. — NBC Sports Network

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30 a.m. — NBC Sports Network

Monday, Sep 27

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. — NBC Sports Network