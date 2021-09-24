How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 6

Premier League action continues with Matchday 6 as several of the usual contenders attempt to create some early separation in the standings. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all tied at the top of the table with 13 points, followed surprisingly by Brighton & Hove Albion with 12 points. Preseason favorites Manchester City check in next with 10 points.
EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season will be no exception. NBC will be showing the majority of the matches, kicking off with big pre-match shows for the opening weekend. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream the games on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.
The biggest game of Matchday 6 is the opener when Chelsea meets Manchester City. The two heavyweights clashed in last season’s Champions League final with the Blues securing a 1-0 victory. Chelsea has the firepower to prevent Man City from winning its fourth league title in five seasons, and three points here would be massive in that effort. There’s also the North London derby Sunday morning between Arsenal and Tottenham. The Gunners are looking for their third consecutive win while Tottenham hopes to end a two-match losing streak.
EPL Matchday 6 schedule
Saturday, Sep 25
Chelsea vs. Manchester City, 7:30 a.m. — NBC Sports Network
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa, 7:30 a.m. — Peacock Premium
Everton vs. Norwich City, 10 a.m. — Peacock Premium
Leeds United vs. West Ham United, 10 a.m. — Peacock Premium
Leicester City vs. Burnley, 10 a.m. — NBC Sports Network
Watford vs. Newcastle United, 10 a.m. — Peacock Premium
Brentford vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m. — NBC
Sunday, Sep 26
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 9 a.m. — NBC Sports Network
Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur, 11:30 a.m. — NBC Sports Network
Monday, Sep 27
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. — NBC Sports Network