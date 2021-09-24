How to watch Wake Forest vs. Virginia via live online stream

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Virginia Cavaliers meet up in Week 4 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Get ready for plenty of offense because the first Power 5 game of the weekend will feature plenty of points.

Wake Forest (3-0, 1-0 ACC) could be one of the surprise teams this season with the way their schedule sets up, and they are coming off a 35-14 blowout win over the Florida State Seminoles at home. Virginia (2-1, 0-1 ACC) quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards and four touchdowns, but the defense allowed 699 yards last week in a 59-39 road loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Virginia is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes Wake Forest a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 68.5.