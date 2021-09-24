 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Wake Forest vs. Virginia via live online stream

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Virginia Cavaliers face off Friday, September 24th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Virginia at North Carolina Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Virginia Cavaliers meet up in Week 4 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN2. Get ready for plenty of offense because the first Power 5 game of the weekend will feature plenty of points.

Wake Forest (3-0, 1-0 ACC) could be one of the surprise teams this season with the way their schedule sets up, and they are coming off a 35-14 blowout win over the Florida State Seminoles at home. Virginia (2-1, 0-1 ACC) quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 554 yards and four touchdowns, but the defense allowed 699 yards last week in a 59-39 road loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Virginia is a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes Wake Forest a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 68.5.

