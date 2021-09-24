How to watch Liberty vs. Syracuse via live online stream

The Liberty Flames and Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 4 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the ACC Network. The strengths of both teams has come on the defensive side of the ball through a limited sample size in 2021.

Liberty (3-0) crushed the Old Dominion Monarchs 45-17 at home Saturday and is allowing 3.6 yards per play, which ranks sixth in the country. Flames quarterback Malik Willis is a player to watch in this game as he could see significant NFL Draft buzz throughout the season. Syracuse (2-1, 0-0 ACC) took care of business against Albany 62-24 last weekend, and their 3.9 yards per play allowed statistics is good for No. 12 among FBS teams this season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Liberty is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -235 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +190 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.