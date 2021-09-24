How to watch Middle Tennessee vs. Charlotte via live online stream

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and Charlotte 49ers meet up in Week 4 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Charlotte will play their first Conference USA matchup, while Middle Tennessee will appear in their second on Friday night.

Middle Tennessee (1-2, 0-1 C-USA) will have a new starting quarterback on Friday after NC State Wolfpack transfer Bailey Hockman announced he is done with football following Saturday’s 27-13 loss to the UTSA Roadrunners. Chase Cunningham has appeared in all three games this season and is set to take over. Charlotte (2-1, 0-0 C-USA) struggled to contain the Georgia State Panthers running game in a 20-9 road loss on Saturday is allowing 7.4 yards per play, which ranks No. 121 in the country.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Charlotte is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -140 on the moneyline. That makes Middle Tennessee a +120 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 56.