How to watch Fresno State vs. UNLV via live online stream

The Fresno State Bulldogs and UNLV Rebels meet up in Week 4 at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. Fresno State is coming off one of the most impressive wins of the season and shouldn’t have much of an issue late on Friday night.

Fresno State (3-1, 0-0 Mountain West) pulled off a 40-37 road victory over the UCLA Bruins just two weeks after nearly beating the Oregon Ducks. The Bulldogs will see a significant step down in competition against UNLV (0-3, 0-0 Mountain West), which was blown out by the Iowa State Cyclones 48-3 last week and started a different quarterback in all three games this season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Friday, you can stream the game directly with CBS Sports Network or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Fresno State is a 30-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and moneyline odds are not available, with the point total set at 59.5.