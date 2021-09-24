Fresno State vs. UNLV start time: What time and what channel for prime time game

The Fresno State Bulldogs and UNLV Rebels meet up in Week 4 at Bulldog Stadium in Fresno, California. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. You can catch a live stream of the game at CBS Sports Network Live Online.

This marks the third straight week UNLV is facing a ranked opponent. It’s not quite to the level of last week’s Iowa State contest, but heading on the road is never easy for bad football teams. And that’s what UNLV is. Their leading passer right now is Doug Brumfield with 177 passing yards. He will be returning from a Week 2 injury that cost him the team’s Week 3 game against Iowa State.

Fresno State is coming off a huge road upset of the then 13th-ranked UCLA Bruins. Bulldogs QB Jake Haener found receiver Jalen Cropper for a 13-yard score with 40 seconds left to give Fresno State a 40-37 victory. The game had six lead changes, including four in the fourth quarter. Haener made the play in spite of a hip injury he suffered on the team’s previous touchdown drive. His status will be something to watch this weekend.

Fresno State is a 30-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is listed at 59.