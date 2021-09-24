Joshua vs. Usyk weigh-in: Start time, live stream, how and what to watch on Friday

The world of boxing has moved up in profile this year thanks primarily to gimmick fights featuring people who are not traditional boxers. However, this weekend, we get an old school matchup with the heavyweight championship on the line. Anthony Joshua puts four belts, three of them from major sanctioning bodies, on the line when he faces Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Tottenham, London.

The two fighters step into the ring in the 5 p.m. ET hour on Saturday, with the fight airing via live stream on DAZN. A day before the title bout, the two fighters will weigh in and hold the final press conference before fight night. The weigh-in is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Friday and will also air on DAZN.

This is a heavyweight fight, so there is no limit on the weight. The biggest question for this fight is how much of a weight disparity there will be between the two fighters. Joshua generally weighs in the 240-250 range, with an exception or two on each end. On the other hand, Usyk only moved up from the cruiserweight division in 2019 and in his most recent fight, weighed in at 217lbs. Joshua has a four-inch reach advantage, which coupled with 20+ pounds of weight difference could be extremely problematic for Usyk.