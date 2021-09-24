How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream and what to watch on the September 24th episode

With Extreme Rules coming up this Sunday, the final Friday Night Smackdown before the event comes live tonight from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Just two days out from the annual pay-per-view, we should see the final touches the blue brand puts on their side of the card.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: FOX.com/live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The walls have been closing in on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in recent weeks as he’s been fighting multiple battles on multiple shows. He’s had to deal with the looming presence of Brock Lesnar since SummerSlam and this past Monday on Raw, he dealt with both WWE Champion Big E. and Bobby Lashley in a triple threat match in which he emerged victorious. His immediate focus on Smackdown is on Demon Finn Balor, who he will defend the title against on Sunday. What will Balor and Reigns have to say just 48 hours before their clash?

Also putting the finishing touches on the build towards their PPV match is Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and challenger Bianca Belair. Lynch crashed Belair’s homecoming celebration last Friday, hitting her with a Manhandle Slam to complete the trope of babyface characters getting beat down in their hometown. With the two having already signed a contract, they’ll most likely just have one more promo segment before Extreme Rules.

Also on the show, Intercontinental Champion King Nakamara will defend his belt against Apollo Crews and just ahead of her PPV match against Carmella, Liv Morgan will face Zelina Vega in singles action.