How to watch AEW Rampage: Grand Slam via live stream and what to watch on the September 24th episode

AEW’s special ‘Grand Slam’ episode of Dynamite on Wednesday from Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, NY, was electric. They’ll try to do the same with a special two-hour ‘Grand Slam’ episode of Rampage tonight from the same venue.

The show was taped following Dynamite on Wednesday but should still bring the same amount of energy with the stadium crowd still in effect.

How to watch AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Date: Friday, September 24

Time: 10 p.m. ET.

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

CM Punk will headline the show by facing Powerhouse Hobbs in his first match on cable television since January of 2014. The wrestling legend has been targeted by Team Taz for the past few weeks, getting put through an announce table by the group last Wednesday on Dynamite. We’ll see how he fares in his second match in AEW.

The other headliner match will be a six-man tag between Super Kliq (Adam Cole and the Young Bucks) taking on Christian Cage and Jurassic Express. Cole was successful in his AEW in-ring debut against Frankie Kazarian last Wednesday, so one would imagine him and his buddies continue to look strong here.

Also on the two-hour episode, Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will face Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page, Penelope Ford faces Anna Jay in singles action, and Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will battle Suzuki-gun in tag action. In eight-man tag action, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros and Santana/Ortiz will battle the Hardy Family Office.