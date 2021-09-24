2021 Ryder Cup results: Live updates for USA vs. Europe matches from Whistling Straits

8:08 a.m. You can really hear the lack of Euro fans on Tee No. 1, as the roar for Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas was deafening. But it was a bit of a mixed reaction for Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, who drove it in the bunker down the left. Justin Thomas striped it down the middle for the Americans.

Garcia will tee off on the odd holes for the Europeans and Rahm the even ones, while Thomas is on the odds and Spieth the evens for Team USA.

Welcome to our live coverage of Day 1 of the 43rd Ryder Cup Matches from Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

After an arduously long opening ceremony yesterday, we finally got the pairings for the first four foursome matches of today. The fourball matches will be announced after the morning matches are completed.

Eight of the 12 golfers on each team will be in action, but the question is who will be replaced in the afternoon rounds as the format changes from alternate shot to everyone playing their own ball. Sergio Garcia might be the Ryder Cup’s all-time points leader, but he’s also 41 which seems to be on the age cut-line for players to be used in five matches historically. For Europe Lee Westwood is 48 and Paul Casey is 44, and they’re both in the early pairings today.

The focus will be on Garcia being paired with current World No. 1 Jon Rahm against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. We could be in for a classic today, and that’s the grouping that will get us started.

Here are the tee times and current odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for the 43rd Ryder Cup Matches from Whistling Straits. For the tournament, the USA is -215 to win, Europe is +240, and a draw (Europe retains) is +1200.

Match No. 1 8:05 a.m. ET

Europe: Jon Rahm & Sergio Garcia -105

USA: Justin Thomas & Jordan Spieth -115

Match No. 2 8:21 a.m. ET

Europe: Paul Casey & Viktor Hovland +105

USA: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa -125

Match No. 3 8:37 a.m. ET

Europe: Matt Fitzpatrick & Lee Westwood +145

USA: Brooks Koepka & Daniel Berger -165

Match No. 4 8:53 a.m. ET

Europe: Rory McIlory & Ian Poulter +125

USA: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele -145