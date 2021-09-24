Joshua-Usyk weigh-in results: No surprises as Anthony Joshua has distinct size advantage

A sizable portion of the heavyweight championship will be on the line Saturday afternoon when Anthony Joshua faces off against Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Joshua is putting the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles on the line when he face Usyk, who is the WBO mandatory challenger.

The two fighters weighed in on Friday morning and there were no surprises. Joshua weighed in at 240lbs, while Usyk weighed in at 221.25lbs. Joshua has generally weighed in the 240-250 range, so he would seem to be in good shape.

On the other hand, this is the heaviest Usyk has weighed in his brief heavyweight career. He spent the bulk of his boxing career cleaning out the cruiserweight division. He moved up to heavyweight in 2019 and fought Chazz Witherspoon at 215lbs. He fought Dereck Chisora in 2020 and weighed in at 217.25lbs for that bout.

Even with the additional few pounds, Usyk will be giving up significant size and four inches of reach to Joshua. He won’t be able to spend too much time outside, and it’s unclear if he has the power to handle Joshua inside.

You can watch the full weigh-in results below: