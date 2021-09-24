Jets WR Jamison Crowder a game time decision for Week 3 vs. Broncos

The New York Jets hope to get their veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder back this week. Head coach Robert Saleh says that Crowder will be a game time decision, per SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano. Crowder appeared ready to go last week, but was inactive after a setback with a groin injury. He has now yet to practice this week and looks like a long shot despite the game time decision status.

With Crowder out, Braxton Berrios has been getting good run with 18 targets through the first two games. Berrios would have some fantasy football sleeper appeal, but a matchup with a tough Broncos secondary should relegate him to deep leagues this week.

Last week Zach Wilson and the Jets were hammered by the Patriots and they should have trouble with the Broncos on the road. At this point there is no Jets player worth a fantasy start in this matchup.