Jordan Spieth’s incredible save at Ryder Cup from rough

It was all for naught, but an incredible shot by the Texan to give his partner a chance.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Team USA player Justin Thomas and Team USA player Jordan Spieth fist bump on the fifth green during day one foursome matches for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

With his foursome 2 Down with two holes remaining, Jordan Spieth had literally nothing to lose to try and save par on the 17th green. His partner Justin Thomas left him in Golf Jail with their tee ball on the Par 3, but he came through with the shot of the matches so far.

When you’re lying dormi and must win the hole just to extend the match... go for broke!

Incredible!

And then Justin Thomas missed the putt anyway.

So the Spaniards Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia were victorious 3&1 after this hole to take the first point of the Ryder Cup.

The USA leads in the other three morning matches, but it was always going to be an uphill climb to defeat a team with the World No. 1 player in Rahm, and the all-time leader in Ryder Cup points in Garcia. Spieth and Thomas played well overall, and they’ll have another chance likely as a pair this afternoon.

