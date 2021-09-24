Full list of tee times for Saturday, Day 2 at the Ryder Cup

The United States has taken an early 3-1 lead at the 2021 Ryder Cup, being held this year at Whistling Straits Golf Course in Kohler, Wisconsin. While 16 players are still on the course for the Friday afternoon matches, we’ll get you ready for tomorrow’s action here.

Three years ago, Europe won the 17.5-10.5 at Le Golf National’s Albatros course. But now the Americans are huge favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the USA at -450 as of 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, with the Europeans at +450. A tie is currently at +1400.

The matches will resume Saturday morning, with tee times starting at 8:05 a.m. ET. The Golf Channel will have full coverage from 8-9:00 a.m., with NBC taking over for the rest of the day Saturday. NBC’s Peacock streaming service will also have additional cameras and the ability to follow groups in full all day long as well.

Below is a full list of tee times for Day 2 of the Ryder Cup on Saturday. We’ll fill in the names for the pairings as soon as they’re announced.

Foursomes (alternate shot)

Match 9, 8:05 a.m.

Match 10, 8:21 a.m.

Match 11, 8:37 a.m.

Match 12, 8:53 a.m.

Four-ball

Match 13, 1:10 p.m.

﻿Match 14, 1:26 p.m.

Match 15, 1:42 p.m.

Match 16, 1:58 p.m.