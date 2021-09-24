How the public is betting Fresno State vs. UNLV in Week 4

Only one of the four Friday night college football games feature a top-25 team, and it’s the final matchup of the night when the No. 23 Fresno State Bulldogs host the UNLV Rebels. The game will get started at 10:00 p.m. ET and can be seen on CBS Sports Network.

Below is a look at where the lines currently stand and what bettors are doing with their money. All odds and info are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Point Spread

As we get closer to kickoff, Fresno State is listed as a 30-point favorite, and bettors are taking the Bulldogs. The favorites are getting 73% of the handle as well as 72% of the bets even with the high number.

Is the public right?

This is one of those scenarios where there is no way you can lock in a bet on the underdog with any confidence no matter the number. Against two FBS opponents this season including the Arizona State Sun Devils and Iowa State Cyclones, the UNLV offense is averaging just 2.7 yards per play, which ranks No. 129 out of 130 FBS teams. The Rebels have dealt with injuries at the quarterback position, and there’s no way they can hang with the Fresno State offense that has done well against quality opponents like the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. Trust the public in this spot and ride with the Bulldogs.

Point Total

Oddsmakers set the over/under for Friday night’s game at 59 and as usual, bettors are cheering for the points. The over is getting 65% of the handle and 63% of bets.

Is the public right?

Fresno State will do their part offensively, and it will come down to how many they’d like to score, and it’s tough to be too confident in the UNLV offense. In games against UConn, Oregon, Cal Poly and UCLA this season, the Bulldogs are averaging 43 points per game. The Bulldogs can get to 50, so can the Rebels reach double digits? I think they will, pushing this game past the over. We’re rolling with the public once again.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.