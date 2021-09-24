Opening odds for Saturday foursome matches at 43rd Ryder Cup

After a dominating first day at the 2021 Ryder Cup, the United States holds a 6-2 lead as play begins on Saturday morning at Whistling Straits for Day 2.

The Spanish pairing of Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm in foursomes returns, as they were the lone winners in the morning session on Friday. While USA Captain Steve Stricker has kept all four teams the same, he just moved around the order on the card in which they would play.

After a brutal opening eight matches, Europe Captain Padraig Harrington has spun the dial and changed up all his morning teams outside of Garcia and Rahm. Paul Casey has the unenviable task of facing them again, but this time his partner will be Tyrrell Hatton, whose clutch putt on No. 18 yesterday secured a half-point for Europe in the last match of the day.

Here are the opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Saturday morning foursomes at the 43rd Ryder Cup Matches from Whistling Straits:

Match No. 1 8:05 a.m. ET

Europe: Sergio Garcia & Jon Rahm -115

USA: Daniel Berger & Brooks Koepka -105

Match No. 2 8:21 a.m. ET

Europe: Paul Casey & Tyrrell Hatton +115

USA: Dustin Johnson & Collin Morikawa -135

Match No. 3 8:37 a.m. ET

Europe: Viktor Hovland & Bernd Wiesberger +145

USA: Jordan Spieth & Justin Thomas -165

Match No. 4 8:53 a.m. ET

Europe: Matt Fitzpatrick & Lee Westwood +160

USA: Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele -190

To win Ryder Cup

USA: -1000

Europe: +900

Tie: +1600

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.