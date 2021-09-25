Injury tracker for Week 4 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.

Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.

In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.

The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.

Here all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 4 of the 2021 college football season.

No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 18 Wisconsin

Notre Dame

LB Prince Kollie is questionable with a shoulder injury

RB Logan Diggs is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB C’Bo Flemister is questionable with an undisclosed issue

OL Michael Carmody is questionable with an ankle injury

Wisconsin

TE Jack Eschenbach is questionable with an arm injury

CB Deron Harrell is questionable with an arm injury

LB Aaron Witt is questionable with an undisclosed injury

No. 19 Michigan vs. Rutgers

Michigan

OL Zak Zinter is out with a wrist injury

Rutgers

DB Patrice Rene is questionable with an undisclosed injury

DB Chris Long is out indefinitely with a suspension

DB Max Melton is out indefinitely with a suspension

No. 21 North Carolina at Georgia Tech

North Carolina

LB Tyrone Hopper is out with an upper body injury

RB British Brooks is questionable with an undisclosed injury

RB D.J. Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury

Georgia Tech

QB Jeff Sims is questionable with an arm injury

No. 2 Georgia at Vanderbilt

Georgia

LB Rian Davis is out with a quadricep injury

DL Julian Rochester is out with a knee injury

DB Tykee Smith is out with a foot injury

TE Darnell Washington is doubtful with a foot injury

WR Arian Smith is probable with a leg injury

WR Arik Gilbert is questionable with a personal issue

WR Dominick Blaylock is questionable with a hamstring injury

Vanderbilt

RB Re’Mahn Davis is out for the season with a toe injury

TE Ben Bresnahan is questionable with a lower body injury

Tennessee vs. No. 11 Florida

Tennessee

RB Jabari Small is probable with an undisclosed issue

QB Joe Milton III is probable with a lower body injury

OL Cooper Mays is questionable with an ankle injury

DL Latrell Bumphus is questionable with a knee injury

Florida

QB Anthony Richardson is probable with a hamstring injury

OL Jean Delance is questionable with a leg injury

No. 9 Clemson at NC State

Clemson

OL John Williams is out for the season with a knee injury

LB Baylon Spector is questionable with a knee injury

DT Tyler Davis is out till mid-November with a bicep injury

CB Fred Davis II is out indefinitely with a bicep injury

OL Mason Trotter is questionable with a hand injury

LB Jake Venables is questionable with a hamstring injury

NC State

No new injuries to report

No. 1 Alabama vs. Southern Miss

Alabama

RB Brian Robinson Jr. is questionable with a ribs injury

RB Camar Wheaton is questionable with an undisclosed issue

TE Kendall Randolph is questionable with an ankle injury

Southern Miss

QB Trey Lowe is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Kansas State

QB Skylar Thompson is out with a leg injury

DE Khalid Duke is out for the season with a leg injury

Oklahoma State

WR Jaden Bray is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Braydon Johnson is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Dezmon Jackson is questionable with a leg injury

WR Tay Martin is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Logan Carter is questionable with an undisclosed issue

No. 4 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia

Oklahoma

DL Jalen Redmond is out indefinitely with a knee injury

LB Danny Stutsman is questionable with an arm injury

DE Nathan Rawlins-Kobonge is questionable with an undisclosed issue

DB Kendall Davis is questionable with an undisclosed issue

CB Woodi Washington is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Brian Darby is questionable with an undisclosed issue

DB Billy Bowman is questionable with an undisclosed issue

CB Joshua Eaton is questionable with an undisclosed issue

West Virginia

No injuries to report

No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona

Oregon

QB Anthony Brown is probable with an undisclosed issue

TE Patrick Herbert is questionable with a knee injury

DT Jaylen Smith is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Sean Dollars is questionable with a knee injury

OL Bram Walden is questionable with a leg injury

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is questionable with an ankle injury

Arizona

QB Will Plummer is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Jamarye Joiner is questionable with a foot injury

No. 19 Arizona State vs. Colorado

Arizona State

RB Deamonte Trayanum is questionable with a foot injury

WR Elijhah Badger is questionable with an undisclosed issue

TE Jake Ray is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Jackson He is questionable with an elbow injury

WR Bryan Thompson is questionable with a hamstring injury

Colorado

No new injuries to report

7 Texas A&M vs. 16 Arkansas (in Arlington, TX)

Texas A&M

WR Caleb Chapman is out with an undisclosed issue

OL Layden Robinson is questionable with an undisclosed issue

OL Luke Matthews is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Ainias Smith is questionable with a concussion

Arkansas

No new injuries to report

No. 17 Coastal Carolina vs. UMass

Coastal Carolina

No injuries to report

UMass

TE Josiah Johnson is questionable with an undisclosed issue

QB Tyler Lytle is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue

RB Kay’ron Adams is out for the season with an undisclosed issue

LB Zack Magdis is out for the season with an undisclosed issue

WR Jamir Roberts is questionable with an undisclosed issue

OL Brian Parish is questionable with an undisclosed issue

DL Taishan Holmes is questionable with an undisclosed issue

No. 5 Iowa vs. Colorado State

Iowa

DL Ethan Hurkett is out indefinitely with a leg injury

Colorado State

WR Dante Wright is doubtful with a knee injury

No. 23 Auburn vs. Georgia State

Auburn

RB Shaun Shivers is probable with an undisclosed issue

WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Georgia State

No new injuries to report

No. 10 Ohio State vs. Akron

Ohio State

DE Zach Harrison is questionable with an undisclosed issue

QB C.J. Stroud will only be used in an emergency situation

RB Miyan Williams is questionable with an illness

OL Harry Miller is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Marcus Crowley is questionable with a nose injury

Akron

QB Kato Nelson is questionable with a foot injury

Oregon State vs. USC

Oregon State

QB Tristan Gebbia is questionable with a hamstring injury

DL Sione Lolohea is questionable with an undisclosed issue

USC

QB Kedon Slovis is probable with a neck injury

QB Jaxson Dart is out indefinitely with a knee injury

WR Drake London is probable with a head injury

CB Adonis Otey is questionable with a wrist injury

TE Josh Falo is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Kenan Christon is questionable with a personal issue

DL Nick Figueroa is questionable with a shoulder injury

Central Connecticut vs. Miami

Central Connecticut

No injuries to report

Miami

WR Mark Pope is questionable with an undisclosed issue

OL Jalen Rivers is out for the season with a knee injury

QB D’Eriq King is out with a shoulder injury

Washington State vs. Utah

Washington State

QB Jayden De Laura is questionable with a knee injury

QB Jarrett Guarantano is questionable with an undisclosed issue

DB Chris Jackson is questionable with an undisclosed issue

DB Armauni Archie is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Utah

DT Viane Moala is out for the season with an undisclosed issue

CB JaTravis Broughton is out for the season with an undisclosed issue

Hawai’i vs. New Mexico State

Hawai’i

No injuries to report

New Mexico State

QB Weston Eget is questionable with a knee injury

QB Jonah Johnson is questionable with a wrist injury

USF vs. No. 18 BYU

USF

QB Timmy Mcclain is probable with a hamstring injury

WR Bryce Miller is doubtful with an ankle injury

WR Latrell Williams is out for the season with a knee injury

BYU

WR Kody Epps is questionable with a foot injury

DB Keenan Ellis is questionable with a neck injury

LSU

CB Derek Stingley Jr. is doubtful with a foot injury

RB Armoni Goodwin is probable with an undisclosed issue

WR Chris Hilton Jr. is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue

WR Trey Palmer is questionable with an undisclosed issue

T Cameron Wire is questionable with a knee injury

S Jay Ward is probable with an undisclosed issue

RB Tyrion Davis-Prince is probable with an undisclosed issue

DE Andre Anthony is out for the season with a knee injury

WR Jontre Kirklin is questionable due to academics

DE Ali Gaye is questionable with an undisclosed issue

DE Soni Fonua is questionable due to academics

OL Anthony Bradford is questionable with an eligibility issue

DB Sage Ryan is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Mississippi State

No injuries to report

Illinois vs. Purdue

Illinois

RB Josh McCray is probable with an undisclosed issue

RB Mike Epstein is questionable with an undisclosed issue

OL Doug Kramer is probable with an undisclosed issue

WR Marquez Beason is questionable with a hamstring injury

DB Tailon Leitzsey is questionable with an undisclosed issue

DL Keith Randolph Jr. is questionable with a leg injury

Purdue

RB Sampson James is out for the season with an eligibility issue

WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR David Bell is questionable with a concussion

CB Cory Trice is out indefinitely with an ankle injury

OL DJ Washington is out indefinitely with a toe injury

TE Jack Cravaack is out for the season with a knee injury

WR Mershawn Rice is out indefinitely with a foot injury

No. 14 Iowa State vs. Baylor

Iowa State

LB O’Rien Vance is questionable with a hamstring injury

DB Datrone Young is questionable with an undisclosed issue

DB Jaquan Amos is questionable with a leg injury

Baylor

No injuries to report

No. 24 UCLA vs. Stanford

UCLA

LB Mitchell Agude is questionable with a leg injury

OL Sam Marrazzo is questionable with a leg injury

Stanford

S Noah Williams is out with an undisclosed issue

TE Tucker Fisk is probable with an undisclosed issue

CB Ethan Bonner is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB Casey Filkins is out with an undisclosed issue

CB Zahran Manley is questionable with an undisclosed issue

RB E.J. Smith is out with an undisclosed issue

RB Austin Jones it out with an undisclosed issue

WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot injury

Nebraska vs. No. 20 Michigan State

Nebraska

S Javin Wright is out for the season with an illness

RB Gabe Ervin Jr. is out for the season with a knee injury

DL Casey Rogers is questionable with an undisclosed issue

WR Oliver Martin is questionable with an undisclosed issue

TE Austin Allen is questionable with an undisclosed issue

TE Travis Vokolek is questionable with an undisclosed issue

Michigan State

LB Carson Casteel is questionable with a leg injury

WR Ricky White is questionable with a personal issue

QB Anthony Russo is questionable with a lower body injury

RB Elijah Collins is questionable with a leg injury

TE Adam Berghorst is questionable with a knee injury