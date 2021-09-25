Injury tracker for Week 4 of college football

Keeping up with injuries, suspensions, and roster changes in college football is much more difficult than in professional sports. Because there are no reporting requirements, you’ll often see beat reporters and those covering the team finding out about missing players mere minutes before kickoff. Sometimes they’ll notice a player isn’t dressed during warm-ups.
Coaches and media relations people for teams are often obsequious at best regarding these matters, but we’ll do the best we can to keep up with the big ones here.
In no way should you consider this an exhaustive list. Checking with beat writers on Twitter that are in attendance before the game might be the best way forward here. But we’ll attempt to compile what we can below as the games get closer to kickoff.
The following is a compilation of Boyd’s Bets, Covers, USA Today, and any other reports we can find.
Here all the injuries, suspensions, and any known roster changes for Week 4 of the 2021 college football season.
No. 12 Notre Dame at No. 18 Wisconsin
Notre Dame
LB Prince Kollie is questionable with a shoulder injury
RB Logan Diggs is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB C’Bo Flemister is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Michael Carmody is questionable with an ankle injury
Wisconsin
TE Jack Eschenbach is questionable with an arm injury
CB Deron Harrell is questionable with an arm injury
LB Aaron Witt is questionable with an undisclosed injury
No. 19 Michigan vs. Rutgers
Michigan
OL Zak Zinter is out with a wrist injury
Rutgers
DB Patrice Rene is questionable with an undisclosed injury
DB Chris Long is out indefinitely with a suspension
DB Max Melton is out indefinitely with a suspension
No. 21 North Carolina at Georgia Tech
North Carolina
LB Tyrone Hopper is out with an upper body injury
RB British Brooks is questionable with an undisclosed injury
RB D.J. Jones is questionable with an undisclosed injury
Georgia Tech
QB Jeff Sims is questionable with an arm injury
No. 2 Georgia at Vanderbilt
Georgia
LB Rian Davis is out with a quadricep injury
DL Julian Rochester is out with a knee injury
DB Tykee Smith is out with a foot injury
TE Darnell Washington is doubtful with a foot injury
WR Arian Smith is probable with a leg injury
WR Arik Gilbert is questionable with a personal issue
WR Dominick Blaylock is questionable with a hamstring injury
Vanderbilt
RB Re’Mahn Davis is out for the season with a toe injury
TE Ben Bresnahan is questionable with a lower body injury
Tennessee vs. No. 11 Florida
Tennessee
RB Jabari Small is probable with an undisclosed issue
QB Joe Milton III is probable with a lower body injury
OL Cooper Mays is questionable with an ankle injury
DL Latrell Bumphus is questionable with a knee injury
Florida
QB Anthony Richardson is probable with a hamstring injury
OL Jean Delance is questionable with a leg injury
No. 9 Clemson at NC State
Clemson
OL John Williams is out for the season with a knee injury
LB Baylon Spector is questionable with a knee injury
DT Tyler Davis is out till mid-November with a bicep injury
CB Fred Davis II is out indefinitely with a bicep injury
OL Mason Trotter is questionable with a hand injury
LB Jake Venables is questionable with a hamstring injury
NC State
No new injuries to report
No. 1 Alabama vs. Southern Miss
Alabama
RB Brian Robinson Jr. is questionable with a ribs injury
RB Camar Wheaton is questionable with an undisclosed issue
TE Kendall Randolph is questionable with an ankle injury
Southern Miss
QB Trey Lowe is questionable with an undisclosed issue
No. 25 Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State
Kansas State
QB Skylar Thompson is out with a leg injury
DE Khalid Duke is out for the season with a leg injury
Oklahoma State
WR Jaden Bray is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Braydon Johnson is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Dezmon Jackson is questionable with a leg injury
WR Tay Martin is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Logan Carter is questionable with an undisclosed issue
No. 4 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia
Oklahoma
DL Jalen Redmond is out indefinitely with a knee injury
LB Danny Stutsman is questionable with an arm injury
DE Nathan Rawlins-Kobonge is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DB Kendall Davis is questionable with an undisclosed issue
CB Woodi Washington is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Brian Darby is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DB Billy Bowman is questionable with an undisclosed issue
CB Joshua Eaton is questionable with an undisclosed issue
West Virginia
No injuries to report
No. 3 Oregon vs. Arizona
Oregon
QB Anthony Brown is probable with an undisclosed issue
TE Patrick Herbert is questionable with a knee injury
DT Jaylen Smith is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Sean Dollars is questionable with a knee injury
OL Bram Walden is questionable with a leg injury
DE Kayvon Thibodeaux is questionable with an ankle injury
Arizona
QB Will Plummer is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Jamarye Joiner is questionable with a foot injury
No. 19 Arizona State vs. Colorado
Arizona State
RB Deamonte Trayanum is questionable with a foot injury
WR Elijhah Badger is questionable with an undisclosed issue
TE Jake Ray is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Jackson He is questionable with an elbow injury
WR Bryan Thompson is questionable with a hamstring injury
Colorado
No new injuries to report
7 Texas A&M vs. 16 Arkansas (in Arlington, TX)
Texas A&M
WR Caleb Chapman is out with an undisclosed issue
OL Layden Robinson is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Luke Matthews is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Ainias Smith is questionable with a concussion
Arkansas
No new injuries to report
No. 17 Coastal Carolina vs. UMass
Coastal Carolina
No injuries to report
UMass
TE Josiah Johnson is questionable with an undisclosed issue
QB Tyler Lytle is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue
RB Kay’ron Adams is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
LB Zack Magdis is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
WR Jamir Roberts is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Brian Parish is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DL Taishan Holmes is questionable with an undisclosed issue
No. 5 Iowa vs. Colorado State
Iowa
DL Ethan Hurkett is out indefinitely with a leg injury
Colorado State
WR Dante Wright is doubtful with a knee injury
No. 23 Auburn vs. Georgia State
Auburn
RB Shaun Shivers is probable with an undisclosed issue
WR Tar’Varish Dawson Jr. is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Georgia State
No new injuries to report
No. 10 Ohio State vs. Akron
Ohio State
DE Zach Harrison is questionable with an undisclosed issue
QB C.J. Stroud will only be used in an emergency situation
RB Miyan Williams is questionable with an illness
OL Harry Miller is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Marcus Crowley is questionable with a nose injury
Akron
QB Kato Nelson is questionable with a foot injury
Oregon State vs. USC
Oregon State
QB Tristan Gebbia is questionable with a hamstring injury
DL Sione Lolohea is questionable with an undisclosed issue
USC
QB Kedon Slovis is probable with a neck injury
QB Jaxson Dart is out indefinitely with a knee injury
WR Drake London is probable with a head injury
CB Adonis Otey is questionable with a wrist injury
TE Josh Falo is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Kenan Christon is questionable with a personal issue
DL Nick Figueroa is questionable with a shoulder injury
Central Connecticut vs. Miami
Central Connecticut
No injuries to report
Miami
WR Mark Pope is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Jalen Rivers is out for the season with a knee injury
QB D’Eriq King is out with a shoulder injury
Washington State vs. Utah
Washington State
QB Jayden De Laura is questionable with a knee injury
QB Jarrett Guarantano is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DB Chris Jackson is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DB Armauni Archie is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Utah
DT Viane Moala is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
CB JaTravis Broughton is out for the season with an undisclosed issue
Hawai’i vs. New Mexico State
Hawai’i
No injuries to report
New Mexico State
QB Weston Eget is questionable with a knee injury
QB Jonah Johnson is questionable with a wrist injury
USF vs. No. 18 BYU
USF
QB Timmy Mcclain is probable with a hamstring injury
WR Bryce Miller is doubtful with an ankle injury
WR Latrell Williams is out for the season with a knee injury
BYU
WR Kody Epps is questionable with a foot injury
DB Keenan Ellis is questionable with a neck injury
LSU vs. Mississippi State
LSU
CB Derek Stingley Jr. is doubtful with a foot injury
RB Armoni Goodwin is probable with an undisclosed issue
WR Chris Hilton Jr. is out indefinitely with an undisclosed issue
WR Trey Palmer is questionable with an undisclosed issue
T Cameron Wire is questionable with a knee injury
S Jay Ward is probable with an undisclosed issue
RB Tyrion Davis-Prince is probable with an undisclosed issue
DE Andre Anthony is out for the season with a knee injury
WR Jontre Kirklin is questionable due to academics
DE Ali Gaye is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DE Soni Fonua is questionable due to academics
OL Anthony Bradford is questionable with an eligibility issue
DB Sage Ryan is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Mississippi State
No injuries to report
Illinois vs. Purdue
Illinois
RB Josh McCray is probable with an undisclosed issue
RB Mike Epstein is questionable with an undisclosed issue
OL Doug Kramer is probable with an undisclosed issue
WR Marquez Beason is questionable with a hamstring injury
DB Tailon Leitzsey is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DL Keith Randolph Jr. is questionable with a leg injury
Purdue
RB Sampson James is out for the season with an eligibility issue
WR Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR David Bell is questionable with a concussion
CB Cory Trice is out indefinitely with an ankle injury
OL DJ Washington is out indefinitely with a toe injury
TE Jack Cravaack is out for the season with a knee injury
WR Mershawn Rice is out indefinitely with a foot injury
No. 14 Iowa State vs. Baylor
Iowa State
LB O’Rien Vance is questionable with a hamstring injury
DB Datrone Young is questionable with an undisclosed issue
DB Jaquan Amos is questionable with a leg injury
Baylor
No injuries to report
No. 24 UCLA vs. Stanford
UCLA
LB Mitchell Agude is questionable with a leg injury
OL Sam Marrazzo is questionable with a leg injury
Stanford
S Noah Williams is out with an undisclosed issue
TE Tucker Fisk is probable with an undisclosed issue
CB Ethan Bonner is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB Casey Filkins is out with an undisclosed issue
CB Zahran Manley is questionable with an undisclosed issue
RB E.J. Smith is out with an undisclosed issue
RB Austin Jones it out with an undisclosed issue
WR Michael Wilson is questionable with a foot injury
Nebraska vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Nebraska
S Javin Wright is out for the season with an illness
RB Gabe Ervin Jr. is out for the season with a knee injury
DL Casey Rogers is questionable with an undisclosed issue
WR Oliver Martin is questionable with an undisclosed issue
TE Austin Allen is questionable with an undisclosed issue
TE Travis Vokolek is questionable with an undisclosed issue
Michigan State
LB Carson Casteel is questionable with a leg injury
WR Ricky White is questionable with a personal issue
QB Anthony Russo is questionable with a lower body injury
RB Elijah Collins is questionable with a leg injury
TE Adam Berghorst is questionable with a knee injury