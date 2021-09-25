Breaking down odds for Minnesota Timberwolves heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will attempt to be as close to a normal NBA season as possible after two years playing through a pandemic. The COVID situation in the United States has not improved as much as expected, but the league expects to get a full 82 games in while pushing for its players, coaches and staff to get vaccinated.

DKNation will be going through all 30 teams ahead of the season, looking at betting odds for each squad courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Here, we’ll be looking at Minnesota Timberwolves odds heading into the new season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Odds for 2021-22 Season

Win total over/under: 34.5

The Timberwolves are attempting to compete with D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards as the core unit. They’ve already conveyed the first-round pick from the Russell trade to the Golden State Warriors, so there’s no urgency to win. There’s a new ownership group headlined by Alex Rodriguez, so this year will be about setting a new foundation for the franchise. 34.5 wins seems about right for the line.

Odds to make playoffs: No -800, Yes +600

Unless Towns make a leap on the defensive end, it’s hard to see the T-Wolves in the playoff picture. The play-in tournament is possible, but it’ll still require one of the young stars to make a jump into the realm of superstardom. Russell also has to show he can command an offense successfully for the Wolves to be in the mix.

List of player futures

Karl-Anthony Towns, MVP: +9000

D’Angelo Russell, MVP: +50000

Anthony Edwards, Most Improved Player: +3000

Josh Okogie, Sixth Man of the Year: +6500

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN).21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.