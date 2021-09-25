Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin picks and best bets for Week 4

Saturday’s ranked matchup between the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers at Soldier Field in Chicago is getting all of the pomp and circumstance this week. It’s getting the ESPN College Gameday treatment as well as being Fox’s Big Noon Saturday game at noon ET.

Notre Dame (3-0) finally maintained control of a game this season by sitting on Purdue for a 27-3 victory last week. The trio of Jack Coan, Kyren Williams, and Avery Davis did just enough to carry the Notre Dame offense while the defense was able to compile seven TFLs, four sacks, and a fumble in the victory.

Wisconsin (2-1, 0-1 Big Ten) got an early bye last week and were last in action on September 11 when they crushed Eastern Michigan 34-7. Quarterback Graham Mertz wasn’t asked to do much following a horrific performance against Penn State in Week 1 and mostly handed the reigns off to running back Chez Mellusi, who ran 20 times for 144 yards and a touchdown.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Notre Dame: 21st overall, 29th offense, 20th defense

Wisconsin: 10th overall, 39th offense, 3rd defense

Injury update

Notre Dame

TE Kevin Bauman Out Indefinitely – Knee

DL Osita Ekwonu Out For Season – Achilles

OL Michael Carmody Ques Sat – Ankle

LB Prince Kollie Ques Sat – Undisclosed

RB C Bo Flemister Ques Sat – Undisclosed

RB Logan Diggs Ques Sat – Undisclosed

Wisconsin

LB Aaron Witt Ques Sat – Undisclosed

CB Deron Harrell Ques Sat – Arm

TE Jack Eschenbach Ques Sat – Arm

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Notre Dame: 1-2 ATS

Wisconsin: 1-1 ATS

Total

Notre Dame: Over 2-1

Wisconsin: Over 0-2

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Notre Dame: 10th overall, 6th offense, 13th defense

Wisconsin: 23rd overall, 22nd offense, 31st defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -6.5

Total: 46

Moneyline: Wisconsin -235, Notre Dame +190

Opening line: Wisconsin -3

Opening total: 48

Weather

69 degrees, 16 MPH winds WNW, 7% chance of rain

The Pick

Notre Dame +6.5

Both teams haven’t looked at full power just yet this season and while the under is tempting, Notre Dame +6.5 is too good to pass up. After a chaotic first two games of the season, the Irish are getting things under control and former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan will know what to expect when playing against his former team. This will be a tight, neutral site ballgame where the Irish might come away with the outright victory.

