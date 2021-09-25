Tennessee vs. Florida picks and best bets for Week 4

The Florida Gators proved they can hang with college football’s best in a two-point loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide last weekend and will host the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, September 25th at 7:00 p.m. ET as heavy favorites.
Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) came one two-point conversion away from tying Alabama late in the fourth quarter following a slow start. Dan Mullen has done a great job in changing the identity of the offense this season to fit his players’ strengths as the Gators are much more of a running team with Emory Jones under center. Florida still has everything to play for and won 15 of the last 16 meetings between these two teams.
Speaking of an offensive transformation, Tennessee (2-1, 0-0 SEC) is averaging 42.7 points per game with wins over the Bowling Green Falcons and Tennessee Tech in addition to a loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Volunteers will need a few years to get back to where they want to be as a program but win or lose, they are going to be fun to watch offensively under Josh Heupel.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Tennessee: 28 overall, 57 offense, 21 defense
Florida: 8 overall, 6 offense, 25 defense
Injury update
Tennessee
QB Joe Milton III - Questionable (lower body)
OL Cooper Mays - Questionable (ankle)
RB Jabari Small - Questionable (undisclosed)
DL LaTrell Bumphus - Questionable (knee)
Florida
QB Anthony Richardson - Probable (hamstring)
OL Jean Delance - Questionable (leg)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Tennessee: 1-2
Florida: 1-2
Total
Tennessee: Over 2-1
Florida: Over 2-1
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Tennessee: 19 overall, 19 offense, 17 defense
Florida: 5 overall, 5 offense, 10 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Florida -18.5
Total: 62
Moneyline: Florida -1125, Tennessee +700
Opening line: Florida -17
Opening total: 67.5
Weather
86 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 6% chance of rain
The Pick
Over 62
The public is driving this total down, but we’re going in the opposite direction because a ton of points are going to be scored in this game. It will likely come down to what Tennessee wants to do tempo-wise and without a whole lot to lose, expect the Volunteers to go fast as they’ve done so far this season. With the extra possessions, both teams should have plenty of chances to score throughout the night, and there’s a lot of value on the over as this number continues to decrease.
