How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The Xfinity series is back in Las Vegas this weekend for the Alsco Uniforms 302. Austin Cindric won pole position for the race, which will be in its fourth year of existence. A.J. Allmendinger joins Cindric on the front row and the second includes Justin Allgaier and Justin Haley.

Cindric is the favorite to win the race on DraftKings Sportsbook at +350. Ty Gibbs is +400 while Allgaier has the third best odds at +600. None of the previous three winners of this race are partaking.

The race is 201 laps covering 302 miles. Over the past three years since the race started, the race has run 2:20:51, 2:10:10, and 2:30:56. Chase Briscoe is the defending champ at the Alsco Uniforms 302.

How to watch the Alsco Uniforms 302

Date: Saturday, September 25th

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports

Live stream: NBCSports.com/live

Live streaming the Alsco Uniforms 302 on NBC Sports Network will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the NBC Sports Live, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.