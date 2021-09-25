Full starting lineup for the Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity race at Las Vegas

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs get underway on Saturday with the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC Sports Network. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.

Austin Cindric wrapped up the regular season as the points and wins (five) leader and he’ll start the race in the pole position. A.J. Allmendinger will join him on the front row having won last week’s Bristol race to get him to four wins on the season. The Las Vegas starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula. Qualifying is limited this season due to COVID-19 and so all but eight of the races feature a formula made up of performances in the most recent race and for the season.

Cindric is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350 to win. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs (+400) and Justin Allgaier (+600). Allmendinger, who won the first Las Vegas this season back in March, is next at +700. Chase Briscoe won last year’s Alsco Uniforms 302, but is not entered in this year’s race. Noah Gragson, who was runner-up last year and is starting ninth this year, is installed at +800 to win.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.