Full starting lineup for the Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity race at Las Vegas

The Alsco Uniforms 302 of the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes place on September 25th this year. We’ve got the full racing order for Saturday’s race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway,

By David Fucillo
Daniel Hemric, driver of the #18 Poppy Bank Toyota, and Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Carquest Auto Parts Ford, lead the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs get underway on Saturday with the Alsco Uniforms 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The green flag drops at 7:30 p.m. ET and the race will air on NBC Sports Network. A live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live.

Austin Cindric wrapped up the regular season as the points and wins (five) leader and he’ll start the race in the pole position. A.J. Allmendinger will join him on the front row having won last week’s Bristol race to get him to four wins on the season. The Las Vegas starting lineup was determined using a performance-metric formula. Qualifying is limited this season due to COVID-19 and so all but eight of the races feature a formula made up of performances in the most recent race and for the season.

Cindric is the pre-race favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350 to win. He’s followed by Ty Gibbs (+400) and Justin Allgaier (+600). Allmendinger, who won the first Las Vegas this season back in March, is next at +700. Chase Briscoe won last year’s Alsco Uniforms 302, but is not entered in this year’s race. Noah Gragson, who was runner-up last year and is starting ninth this year, is installed at +800 to win.

Here is the full lineup for Saturday’s 2021 Alsco Uniforms 302 Xfinity Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

2021 Alsco Uniforms 302, starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Austin Cindric 22
2 A.J. Allmendinger 16
3 Justin Allgaier 7
4 Justin Haley 11
5 Harrison Burton 20
6 Ty Gibbs 54
7 Daniel Hemric 18
8 Brandon Jones 19
9 Noah Gragson 9
10 Riley Herbst 98
11 Sam Mayer 8
12 Myatt Snider 2
13 Jeremy Clements 51
14 Jeb Burton 10
15 Josh Berry 1
16 Brandon Brown 68
17 Alex Labbe 36
18 Josh Williams 92
19 Tommy Joe Martins 44
20 Ryan Sieg 39
21 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
22 Jeffrey Earnhardt 0
23 Jade Buford 48
24 Blaine Perkins 23
25 Dylan Lupton 26
26 Kyle Weatherman 47
27 Brett Moffitt 2
28 Ty Dillon 31
29 Matt Mills 5
30 Mason Massey 78
31 Ryan Vargas 6
32 Spencer Boyd 90
33 J.J. Yeley 17
34 Matt Jaskol 66
35 Carson Ware 52
36 Bayley Currey 15
37 Landon Cassill 4
38 David Starr 61
39 B.J. McLeod 99
40 C.J. McLaughlin 74
41 Timmy Hill 13

