What time is the 2021 Alsco Uniforms 302 and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2021 Alsco Uniforms 302 will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By David Fucillo
A NASCAR official waves the green flag following a caution during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 Saturday March 6, 2021 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Will Lester/LVMS via Icon Sportswire

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action starting its annual playoff on Saturday with the Alsco Uniforms 302 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Network. You can watch a live stream on NBCSports.com/live.

The race is 201 laps, which is equal to 302 miles on the track. This is the fourth year of the race, with the preceding three running 2:20:51 in 2020, 2:10:10 in 2019, and 2:30:56 in 2018. This is the second of two Truck Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this year. The Alsco Uniforms 300 ran in March and is 200 laps covering 300 miles. A.J. Allmendinger won the race this year with a time of 2:38:10.

This is the first race of the Truck Series playoff and points leader Austin Cindric is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +350. He is followed by Ty Gibbs (+400), Justin Allgaier (+600), Allmendinger (+700), and Daniel Hemric (+750).

