Derek Stingley Jr. injury: Status of LSU cornerback for game vs. Mississippi State

The LSU Tigers could be without one of the best defensive players in all of college football on Saturday as Derek Stingley Jr. is not expected to play in their road game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs due to a foot injury.

The injury occurred during practice on Wednesday this week, and Stingley, who might be the best cornerback prospect for the 2022 NFL Draft, could be sidelined for an “extended period of time,” according to The Athletic.

Mississippi State is going to throw the ball a ton as a Mike Leach offense is expected to do, so this could be a crucial loss for the Tigers secondary in a game that oddsmakers expect will be a very close game. The Bulldogs dominated LSU throwing the ball last season when they threw for 623 yards in a Week 1 victory in 2020. Stingley was unavailable to play in that game.

Saturday’s game will kick off at noon ET and can be seen on ESPN. Stingley’s injury is unlikely to change the point spread all that much as LSU will enter as a 1.5-point favorite with the point total set at 55.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.