Jayden de Laura injury: Status of Washington State quarterback for game vs. Utah

Update 12:45 p.m. ET Washington State Cougars quarterback Jayden de Laura will not take the field for Saturday’s road game against the Utah Utes. He suffered a knee injury last week’s 45-14 loss to the USC Trojans.

Source: Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura is out against Utah today. (He hurt his knee against USC). It will be a gametime decision between Jarrett Guarantano and Cammon Cooper to start against the Utes. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 25, 2021

With De Laura is unable to go on Saturday, Tennessee Volunteers transfer Jarrett Guarantano could be the guy, but Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported it will be a game-time decision between Guarantano and Cammon Cooper. Guarantano opened the season as the starting quarterback before leaving Washington State’s Week 1 game with a knee injury.

Guarantano was unavailable for last week’s game as Cooper and Victor Gabalis struggled to move the offense with De Laura knocked out of the game against USC. Washington State jumped out to a 14-point lead before everything fell apart for the Cougars, which included the injury to De Laura in the first half. He played in some of the second half, but De Laura may need more time to heal.

Saturday’s game will get started at 2:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Pac-12 Network. After the quarterback news, Washington State is a 15-point underdog with the point total set at 53.