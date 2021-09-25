D’Eriq King injury: Status of Miami quarterback for game vs. Central Conn St.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King is doubtful to play in Saturday’s home game against Central Connecticut with a shoulder injury. He suffered the injury during last week’s 38-17 loss to the Michigan State Spartans.

Head coach Manny Diaz would not speculate how long King might be out, but this would obviously be a tough blow to the Hurricanes if he is expected to miss any conference games, which will get started next week against the Virginia Cavaliers.

Miami is already sitting at 1-2 with their only win coming by two points over Appalachian State in the second week of the season.

Diaz did not name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game, and the top two candidates are a pair of freshman with Tyler Van Dyke and Jake Garcia if King cannot go. Garcia is a true freshman, while Van Dyke played in two games in 2020 and saw some time against the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 1. He has attempted three passes in his college football career with zero completions. Diaz said it is possible both will see the field on game day.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium and can be watched on ESPN3. Miami will enter as 44.5-point favorites with the over/under set at 55 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.