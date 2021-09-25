Clayton Tune injury: Status of Houston quarterback for game vs. Navy

The Houston Cougars could need another week to get starting quarterback Clayton Tune back on the field, as his status for Saturday’s home game against the Navy Midshipmen is in question due to a hamstring injury.

Tune first suffered the injury against the Rice Owls but was forced to leave last weekend’s blowout victory over Grambling in the first quarter as Ike Ogbogu was forced to take over the offense.

If Tune is unable to go, Ogbogu would get the start. In last week’s game, he completed 14 of 22 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Houston will enter with a 2-1 record after a pair of easy wins, while Navy is still looking for their first win and scored just 10 combined points this season in losses to the Marshall Thundering Herd and Air Force Eagles.

Saturday’s game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from TDECU Stadium. With Tune’s status still in question, the Cougars are still 19.5-point favorites with the point total at 47 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.