Florida quarterback injury update: Status of Anthony Richardson, Emory Jones ahead of Tennessee

Florida Gators backup quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to be available for their game against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night after previously being limited with a hamstring injury.

Usually we wouldn’t dive too deep in the status of the backup quarterback, but plenty of fans want to see Richardson continue to get more work. He never entered last week’s game against the Alabama Crimson Tide as the Emory Jones-led offense rallied back but fell short 31-29 on a failed two-point conversion.

Saturday’s game could be the perfect opportunity to get Richardson more involved especially if Tennessee uses their fast tempo we’ve seen so far this season. That would obviously maximize possessions for the Gators, so both quarterbacks could see significant reps.

Jones has played well this season, but Dan Mullen could move forward with Richardson, who is the future at the quarterback position for this team. There is no doubt the ceiling is higher with Richardson running the offense, and it’s probably just a matter of time before he takes over.

Saturday’s game will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and can be seen on ESPN. The Gators will enter as 18-point favorite, and the over/under is set at 65 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.