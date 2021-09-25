 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch F1 qualifying at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

We go over how you can watch F1 qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view as Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 leads the field during the F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 27, 2020 in Sochi, Russia. Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

UPDATE: We’ll have live updates of qualifying here.

Formula One racing is in Sochi, Russia this weekend for the Russian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 8 a.m. Qualifying and the race will both air on ESPN2 and a live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Russian Grand Prix race weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Lewis Hamilton comes into qualifying as the favorite to win the pole position on the starting grid at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -150, and is followed by Valtteri Bottas (+285), Max Verstappen (+300), Lando Norris (+1800), and Daniel Ricciardo (+2800) to round out the top five.

The points title race is a two-person competition between Verstappen and Hamilton. Last week, they got into an accident that forced both to retire from the race. Prior to that, Verstappen had won a circuit-high seven races and Hamilton had won four. In seven of those 11 wins between the two of them, the other one finished second.

Hamilton is the favorite to claim the checkered flag, with odds at -150. Bottas follows at +350 and Verstappen rounds out the top three at +450.

How to watch qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 25
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2021 Russian Grand Prix qualifying, entry list

Position Driver Car Qualifying Time
Position Driver Car Qualifying Time
1 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes TBD
2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes TBD
3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Honda TBD
4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes TBD
5 Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren Mercedes TBD
6 Pierre Gasly Alphatauri Honda TBD
7 Carlos Sainz Ferrari TBD
8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari TBD
9 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda TBD
10 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari TBD
11 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes TBD
12 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes TBD
13 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault TBD
14 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault TBD
15 George Russell Williams Mercedes TBD
16 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes TBD
17 Yuki Tsunoda Alphatauri Honda TBD
18 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari TBD
19 Kimi Räikkönen Alfa Romero Racing Ferrari TBD
20 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari TBD

