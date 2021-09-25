How to watch F1 qualifying at the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday via live online stream

UPDATE: We’ll have live updates of qualifying here.

Formula One racing is in Sochi, Russia this weekend for the Russian Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET, but qualifying will precede it on Saturday at 8 a.m. Qualifying and the race will both air on ESPN2 and a live stream will be available at WatchESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Russian Grand Prix race weekend.

Qualifying will last one hour and is broken up into three qualifying periods with an intermission in between each. The first 20 minutes will feature all 20 cars trying to secure the fastest time. The five slowest cars in the first period are eliminated and placed at the back of the race grid. The second qualifying period is 15 minutes and the remaining 15 cars compete for a new fastest time. Once again, the five slowest cars are eliminated to set positions 11 through 15 in the grid. The final ten minutes feature the 10 remaining cars competing for the fastest time to secure pole position.

Lewis Hamilton comes into qualifying as the favorite to win the pole position on the starting grid at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -150, and is followed by Valtteri Bottas (+285), Max Verstappen (+300), Lando Norris (+1800), and Daniel Ricciardo (+2800) to round out the top five.

The points title race is a two-person competition between Verstappen and Hamilton. Last week, they got into an accident that forced both to retire from the race. Prior to that, Verstappen had won a circuit-high seven races and Hamilton had won four. In seven of those 11 wins between the two of them, the other one finished second.

Hamilton is the favorite to claim the checkered flag, with odds at -150. Bottas follows at +350 and Verstappen rounds out the top three at +450.

How to watch qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, September 25

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list