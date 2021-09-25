Live updates for F1 qualifying at Russian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Sochi, Russia this weekend for the Russian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at Sochi Autodrom, getting underway at 8 a.m. ET on ESPN2. It will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The day prior, qualifying will take place at 8 a.m., also on ESPN2. The 20 drivers will face off for an hour of racing to establish the fastest time and secure pole position. F1 qualifying is broken up into three stages with five drivers eliminated after 20 minutes and five more eliminated after the next 15 minutes. Those ten take up spots 16-20 and 11-15 based on their finishing time in those first two qualifying stages. The remaining ten then compete for the pole position and spots 2-10.

Lewis Hamilton enters the race as the favorite to claim the pole position and to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -150 to claim the pole, followed by Valtteri Bottas at +285 and Max Verstappen at +300. Hamilton and Verstappen are racing for the first time since an accident knocked them both out of the Italian Grand Prix on September 12.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s Russian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.