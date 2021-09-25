How public is betting and DFS considerations for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega square off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday. Will the surging champion with wins over MMA legends get toppled by the challenger, a double threat finisher?

Volkanovski’s resume has steadily improved as time has gone on. From wins over Shane Young and Darren Elkins, he has since moved onto beheading giants in the division like Jose Aldo and Max Holloway (twice, for good measure). A tight boxer with excellent takedown defense, relentless pressure, and a seemingly endless gas tank, the challenger to his title this week will have his hands full. Although a submission specialist who is rapidly improving on the feet, Ortega has yet to display the ability to survive a drawn out war of attrition against a non-stop opponent. Will his trend of exhibiting exceptional improvements allow him to upset the odds this weekend?

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 266 on September 25.

Odds and Betting splits

Volkanovski: -180 (65% of action, 60% of bets)

Ortega: +155 (35% of action, 40% of bets)

Volkanovski: $8,600

Ortega: $7,600

Volkanovski by KO, TKO, or DQ: The challenger in this contest has historically shown issues with aggressive pressure and guys who can stifle his takedown attempts. Unfortunately for Ortega, he faces both of those characteristics this weekend in Volkanovski, who has become one of the most underrated and impressive champions in the sport in my opinion. Expect Volkanovski to wear down a gritty, durable, but outmatched and increasingly battered Ortega.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.