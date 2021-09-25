How public is betting and DFS considerations for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy

Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy are one of two title bouts — this one a flyweight belt on the line — on the stacked UFC 266 card that takes place live from “Sin City” in T-Mobile Arena.

Shevchenko, on a seven-fight win streak, went from being the UFC’s bantamweight champion to dropping down to flyweight — only to conquer that division, too. With five defenses of the flyweight belt, Shevchenko is a storied Muay Thai practitioner with a predictably devastating clinch and sharp striking. Lauren Murphy owns a style that often trouble strikers though, with a grinding, gritty, wrestling-focused style that allows her to crush the will of her explosive opponents.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy at UFC 266 on September 25.

Odds and Betting splits

Shevchenko: -2000 (59% of action, 84% of bets)

Murphy: +1000 (41% of action, 16% of bets)

Shevchenko: $9,500

Murphy: $6,700

Shevchenko By KO/TKO/DQ: Valentina Shevchenko is the queen of the flyweight division for a reason, and for all of her positive characteristics, the 38 year old Lauren Murphy lacks the striking, athleticism, or raw power to overpower a technically superior, sharper, more experienced opponent in Shevchenko. Five rounds is a long time for Murphy, who does not look entirely comfortable on the feet but may be forced there for extended periods of time, to survive.

