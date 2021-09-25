How public is betting and DFS considerations for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

UFC 266 is a loaded card of fights from top to bottom, but one of the most exciting match ups on the line up isn’t even the main event! Nick Diaz makes his long awaited return to the cage against Robbie Lawler this Saturday night the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Diaz and Lawler first battled 17 years ago, in 2004 at UFC 47. I wouldn’t fault any of you for not remembering, but the bout was a war and resulted in a second round stoppage victory for Nick Diaz. Nearly 20 years after the fact with careers nearly long past prime, Lawler seeks revenge and managed to draw Diaz out of retirement (semi-retirement? A long vacation?) for this one.

Here are the odds and betting splits at DraftKings Sportsbook for Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 on September 25.

Odds and Betting splits

Diaz: +125 (58% of action, 68% of bets)

Lawler: -145 (42% of action, 32% of bets)

Diaz: $7,900

Lawler: $8,300

Lawler by KO/TKO/DQ: While the betting lines may be close, I believe there is something to be said about Nick Diaz’s not-so-recent performances and the fact that he simply seems unmotivated coming into this bout. Proposing for change to a 185lb weight limit on fight week, as opposed to the originally scheduled 170lbs, and top of the internal footage I’ve seen of Diaz so far; it looks like Nick may be past his prime and ready to show all its ugly glory on Saturday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.